Houston woman charged in shooting death of boyfriend

Police have arrested and charged a woman accused of killing her boyfriend on Saturday in southeast Houston.

Houston Police say Latise Lonyea Lenoir is charged with murder in the shooting death of Dennis Leon Sharp.

According to HPD detectives, the shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Redford St. just after 2 a.m. on Aug. 20.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting call at the complex. When they arrived they learned paramedics had transported Sharp, 27, to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake where he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

Detectives say Sharp was reported to be in a verbal altercation with his girlfriend Lenoir before a gunshot was heard from inside their apartment bedroom.

Lenoir, 29, initially fled the scene, but later returned and was detained.

HPD says she admitted to her role in the shooting and was subsequently charged.