Police say a woman shot her husband in northwest Houston, and investigators were working to determine what led up to the incident.

The shooting was reported around 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Enclave at Shady Acres Ct.

Houston police investigate a shooting on Enclave at Shady Acres Ct.

Police say there was reportedly a disturbance between the couple, and the wife shot her husband.

He was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

The investigation was still underway, and authorities said it was too early to know if the woman would be charged.