Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 11:00 AM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
7
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 3:17 AM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Washington County
Heat Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Heat Advisory
until MON 11:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Heat Advisory
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Southern Liberty County, Waller County, Wharton County
Heat Advisory
from MON 9:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Washington County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County

Houston woman accused of shooting husband; man hospitalized in critical condition

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Police say a woman shot her husband in northwest Houston, and investigators were working to determine what led up to the incident.

The shooting was reported around 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Enclave at Shady Acres Ct.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Houston police investigate a shooting on Enclave at Shady Acres Ct.

Police say there was reportedly a disturbance between the couple, and the wife shot her husband.

He was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

The investigation was still underway, and authorities said it was too early to know if the woman would be charged.