Houston winter storm: How to check Centerpoint, Entergy power outages
HOUSTON - The upcoming winter weather for the weekend could possibly knock out the power for several Houston residents and areas.
Where to check power outages
Here's how you can check the status of your area.
- Click here to view the Entergy outage map. Click here to report an outage at your home.
- Click here to view the Centerpoint Energy outage map or to report an outage at your home.
If you see a downed power line, you're urged to stay away from the power line and contact Centerpoint or Entergy.
Governor addresses power outage concerns
What they're saying:
Addressing lingering public anxiety following the deadly 2021 winter storm, Abbott offered a firm guarantee of stability, noting that the state has added over 40,000 MW of power to the grid since then.
"The ERCOT grid has never been stronger," Abbott said. "There is no expectation whatsoever that there’s going to be any loss of power from the power grid."
The Source: Information was gathered by Centerpoint Energy and Entergy websites. Gov. Abbott held a weather briefing Thursday afternoon.