The Brief There is a chance several Houston-residents and areas could face power outages from this weekends storms. Here's how you can check the power status of your area. Gov. Abbott claimed the ERCOT grid "has never been stronger" in a press briefing.



The upcoming winter weather for the weekend could possibly knock out the power for several Houston residents and areas.

Where to check power outages

Here's how you can check the status of your area.

Click here to view the Entergy outage map. Click here to report an outage at your home.

Click here to view the Centerpoint Energy outage map or to report an outage at your home.

If you see a downed power line, you're urged to stay away from the power line and contact Centerpoint or Entergy.

Governor addresses power outage concerns

What they're saying:

Addressing lingering public anxiety following the deadly 2021 winter storm, Abbott offered a firm guarantee of stability, noting that the state has added over 40,000 MW of power to the grid since then.

Featured article

"The ERCOT grid has never been stronger," Abbott said. "There is no expectation whatsoever that there’s going to be any loss of power from the power grid."