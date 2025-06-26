The Brief A Houston resident claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch ticket. The ticket was for the Texas Lottery game 200X. The ticket was sold at a store on West Road.



A Houston resident won $1 million from a Texas Lottery scratch ticket.

$1 million winning ticket

What we know:

According to the Texas Lottery, the resident claimed a top-prize winning 200X game ticket.

The ticket was sold at the Super K Food Store at 15204 West Road.

What we don't know:

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

What is 200X?

By the numbers:

The Texas Lottery scratch ticket game 200X costs $20 per ticket. It offers more than $96.1 million in prizes. There are four top prizes worth $1 million, and this was the first one claimed.

Lottery officials say the overall odds of winning a prize in the game, including break-even prizes, are one in 3.39.