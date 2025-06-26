Houston winning Texas Lottery scratch ticket: Resident claims $1 million 200X prize
A Houston resident won $1 million from a Texas Lottery scratch ticket.
$1 million winning ticket
What we know:
According to the Texas Lottery, the resident claimed a top-prize winning 200X game ticket.
The ticket was sold at the Super K Food Store at 15204 West Road.
What we don't know:
The winner chose to remain anonymous.
What is 200X?
By the numbers:
The Texas Lottery scratch ticket game 200X costs $20 per ticket. It offers more than $96.1 million in prizes. There are four top prizes worth $1 million, and this was the first one claimed.
Lottery officials say the overall odds of winning a prize in the game, including break-even prizes, are one in 3.39.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Texas Lottery.