Man struck, killed in Willowbrook hit-and-run, Houston Police say
HOUSTON - A man was pronounced dead after a hit-and-run in Houston's Willowbrook area, according to police.
Houston: FM 1960 hit-and-run
What we know:
The incident was reported at about 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 7900 block of FM 1960 West, near Highway 249.
An HPD sergeant at the scene said a man was walking across 1960 when he was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene.
The sergeant said investigators had a possible lead on the suspect vehicle, which he described as a gray truck.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified at this time. Police say the victim was a Hispanic man, possibly between his 40s or 50s.
The Source: OnScene and Houston Police.