Man struck, killed in Willowbrook hit-and-run, Houston Police say

The Brief A man was reportedly struck by a vehicle while crossing FM 1960 Friday night. Officials at the scene said they had a possible lead on the suspect vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.



A man was pronounced dead after a hit-and-run in Houston's Willowbrook area, according to police.

Houston: FM 1960 hit-and-run

What we know:

The incident was reported at about 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 7900 block of FM 1960 West, near Highway 249.

An HPD sergeant at the scene said a man was walking across 1960 when he was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene.

The sergeant said investigators had a possible lead on the suspect vehicle, which he described as a gray truck.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time. Police say the victim was a Hispanic man, possibly between his 40s or 50s.