Two men were shot and killed while on their daily walk at a southwest Houston park on Friday morning, police say.

What we know:

Police were called to Wildheather Park, located at 14850 White Heather Dr, around 6 a.m.

A woman had been out for a walk on the trail when she came across two men who had been shot earlier, police say. Gunshots had reportedly been heard in the area around 5:45 a.m.

According to police, the two men in their 70s are friends and neighbors who would go to the park daily to walk.

While they were walking Friday morning, police say someone either ambushed them or came up behind them and fired multiple shots. The shooter stood over their bodies and fired more shots, police say.

Police say they still had their phones and keys, and it doesn’t appear to be a robbery.

What we don't know:

The men’s identities have not been released. There is no description of the shooter. Police say the motive behind the shooting is not known at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone who saw or heard anything around the time of the shooting can the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600.