An employee was shot in the leg during a robbery at a Wendy’s restaurant in Houston, police say.

The shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Durham near I-10.

According to police, the employee was walking back into the back door of the restaurant after taking out the trash when the suspect approached.

Police say the suspect started fighting, trying to get into the restaurant, while the employee tried to hold the door.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on Durham near I-10.

That’s when the suspect shot the employee in the leg and then entered the restaurant, police say.

Authorities say the suspect threatened everyone with a gun and tried to get into the cash registers before leaving without any money.

The suspect is described only as a Black male, possibly in his 40s, who was wearing all black clothing. Police say he got into a dark, older sedan and left the scene.

The wounded employee was taken to the hospital, and police say he is expected to be OK.

The investigation into the shooting continues.