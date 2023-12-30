Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot while walking in north Houston on Friday night.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. near West Gulf Bank and Streamside.

According to police, the boy said he was walking with some friends when a car pulled up, and a couple of males got out and shot him.

The boy was shot in the arm, and police say the bullet also may have lodged in his torso. He was taken to the hospital.

Police were searching for the suspects, but there is no description of them at this time.

According to police, another person in the area also reported that someone had shot out of a van. Police believe both incidents are linked, but they were still investigating their possible connection.