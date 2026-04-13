Houston weather: Warmer, humid weather building this week

The Brief Spotty showers ending early Monday night Warmer and more humid weather builds this week, less rain The next cold front may bring better rain chances this weekend



A few spotty showers will be possible in the Houston area on Monday night ahead of warmer temperatures this week.

Houston weather: Warmer, humid weather moving in

SPOTTY SHOWERS ENDING EARLY TONIGHT

A few storms will continue to pop-up especially in areas northwest of Houston. These storms could produce some brief, intense rainfall and frequent lightning. Otherwise, warm and muggy weather will stick around with temperatures going from the 80s Monday to near 70 Monday night.

THIS WEEK’S OUTLOOK

The overall pattern turns warmer as we head through the work week. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s by midweek and late week, with muggy nights holding in the upper 60s and low 70s. Rain chances stay fairly limited, though an isolated shower or storm is still possible at times.

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NEXT COLD FRONT THIS WEEKEND

The next better chance for more widespread rain arrives this upcoming weekend as a cold front moves toward the region. Timing is still a bit uncertain, but temperatures are expected to trend lower behind the front, with increasing rain chances to kick off the weekend.