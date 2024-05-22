Houston Weather: Tornado watch issued for counties north of Houston-metro

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several counties north of the Houston-metro area.

The following counties are included in the watch: Grimes, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, and Washington County.

The watch is in effect until midnight Thursday morning.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for possible tornado development.

