Storms will increase throughout Thursday morning with the National Weather Service issuing a severe thunderstorm watch through 1 pm for areas south of Harris County.

The watch means that conditions are favorable for storms that could produce hail or damaging winds, in addition to heavy rain and lots of lightning.

Today’s rain chance is 100% with everybody likely to get rain, even areas north of Houston with some spotty, strong thunderstorms.

It may start to calm down a little bit by this evening and after midnight, with the final front passing through, we should transition to nice weather for Friday and the weekend.