Expand / Collapse search

Houston weather today: Thunderstorm watch issued, hail and damaging winds expected

By
Published  March 21, 2024 7:10am CDT
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

Fox 26 Houston Weather Forecast

Storms will be on the increase throughout the morning with the national weather service issuing a severe thunderstorm watch through 1 PM for areas south of Harris County.

HOUSTON - Storms will increase throughout Thursday morning with the National Weather Service issuing a severe thunderstorm watch through 1 pm for areas south of Harris County. 

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

FOX 26 Houston Weather Forecast

Today’s rain chance is 100% with everybody likely to get rain even areas north of Houston with some spotty, strong thunderstorms. I

The watch means that conditions are favorable for storms that could produce hail or damaging winds, in addition to heavy rain and lots of lightning. 

FOX 26 Houston Weather Forecast

Storms will be on the increase throughout the morning with the national weather service issuing a severe thunderstorm watch through 1 PM for areas south of Harris County.

Today’s rain chance is 100% with everybody likely to get rain, even areas north of Houston with some spotty, strong thunderstorms. 

It may start to calm down a little bit by this evening and after midnight, with the final front passing through, we should transition to nice weather for Friday and the weekend. 