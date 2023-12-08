We've made it to the weekend with big weather changes expected to roll in.

Houston is not expected to see severe storms on Saturday, but showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected late in the day as a front moves through Southeast Texas.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The Storm Prediction Center has moved their severe weather outlook further to the East and now no longer includes Texas.

The front will reach Downtown Houston around 5 p.m. Saturday is runoff election day so the best time to vote and avoid any stormy weather would be in the morning.

SUGGESTED: Houston 2023 Runoff Election Guide: Mayor, City Council and Controller races, plus Large Positions

After getting close to 80 Saturday, temperatures will tumble to the 50s for highs Sunday with strong wind out of the north.

By Monday morning, temperatures will likely dip to the 30s, although a freeze is not expected for Houston.

Temperatures stay a little cool much of next week with low rain chances returning Wednesday.

Make sure to download our FOX 26 Weather App to keep up with any weather alerts that might be issued on Saturday and have a great weekend!