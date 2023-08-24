Houston weather: The worst drought in 12 years

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor maps, our entire area is classified as being under either an extreme or exceptional drought. The last time we had this much of the area under this severe of a drought was the summer of 2011.

During that summer, we also had nearly continuous 100° days, but also saw widespread deadly wildfires that burned millions of acres statewide.

Due to the increasing critical fire danger, 208 out of 254 Texas counties are under declared outdoor burn bans, and that includes all counties in the Houston-Galveston areas.

Is any help on the way? The extended forecast does include a chance for isolated storms during the late afternoon each day, but they will be isolated in coverage.

In addition, lightning can spark forest fires and brush fires, so sometimes isolated storms can hurt as much as they help.

There is potential for some much-needed steady rain early next week, but nothing that is likely to break the drought.