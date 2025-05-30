Houston weather: Storms possible on Friday evening, better chance on Sunday

The Brief Few storms Friday evening, then a better chance Sunday On Sunday afternoon, a few storms could be strong Hurricane season begins Sunday, June 1



Storm chances will remain in the Houston area on Friday evening with a higher chance coming on Sunday.

STORM CHANCES CONTINUE

A weak cold front brought some heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds, along with frequent lightning this morning. A few more storms may fire up near the front through this evening before it pushes south of the area.

GRADUAL WARMING TREND WITH MORE STORMS THIS WEEKEND

High pressure is expected to build in Saturday, which will mean temperatures a little bit hotter and rain chances a bit lower. Look for a 20% chance for a few afternoon and evening showers and storms Saturday. Another disturbance will bring in a better chance for spotty to scattered showers and storms Sunday afternoon and evening. Watch out because a few of these storms could be on the strong side with hail, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON BEGINS SUNDAY, JUNE 1

The 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on Sunday. All is looking quiet for now with Saharan dust moving across the Atlantic Ocean. NOAA is predicting 13-19 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes. Now is the time to prepare.

Tropical Storm Alvin formed in the eastern Pacific Ocean Thursday and is expected to gradually weaken as it tracks north towards Cabo San Lucas the next few days. This system stays well away from the gulf coast.