Houston weather: South Texas bracing for triple-digit heat index

The Brief Southeast Texas will experience "feels like" temperatures in the triple digits throughout Sunday, with an extreme UV index. While the Atlantic hurricane season is quiet, forecasters are monitoring a developing system in the Eastern Pacific that could become a named storm next week. Residents are urged to prepare for the heat and ensure their hurricane kits are stocked, as the overall hurricane season outlook remains active.



Southeast Texas residents are waking up to another hot and humid Sunday, with "feels like" temperatures expected to reach triple digits throughout the day. While the local forecast remains largely clear of severe weather, forecasters are closely watching tropical development in the Eastern Pacific.

Meteorologists urge residents to prepare for the heat and maintain vigilance for the Atlantic hurricane season, despite its quiet start.

Sizzling Sunday in Southeast Texas

Temperatures across Southeast Texas are already in the low 80s as of early Sunday morning, with the heat index set to climb significantly. Areas from Anahuac to La Porte, Galveston Island, and down to Palacios and Matagorda are all experiencing elevated temperatures.

You need to reapply your sunscreen as our UV index is at an extreme value. Highs are expected to reach the low to mid-90s, with Houston anticipating a repeat of Saturday's 96-degree high. Isolated, light showers are possible along coastal zones later in the afternoon and evening, but widespread storms are not expected.

Eastern Pacific Brewing, Atlantic Quiet

While the Atlantic hurricane season has been quiet so far, forecasters are monitoring an area of development in the Eastern Pacific that could become the sixth named storm of the season by mid to late next week. This activity, though far from Southeast Texas, highlights the ongoing hurricane season.

Despite the calm in the Atlantic basin, residents are reminded to have their hurricane kits stocked and ready, as past seasons have shown how quickly conditions can change.

Broader Weather Patterns

Severe weather, including potential hail, damaging wind gusts, and even tornadoes, is forecast for a wide swath of the country stretching from the Texas Panhandle north to Minnesota. However, Southeast Texas is expected to remain outside this severe threat.

Looking ahead, muggy overnight temperatures in the 80s will continue, and the forecast for the upcoming week indicates above-average precipitation chances across much of the country, coupled with very warm temperatures. Southeast Texas can expect highs to remain near 90 degrees for at least the next seven days, maintaining the summer-like conditions that arrived even before the official start of the season on Friday.