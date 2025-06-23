Houston weather: Showers, storms increasing for Tuesday, Wednesday

The Brief Showers and Storms Increasing Tuesday & Wednesday Extreme Heat Warnings For Parts Of East Coast Possible Tropical Low is No Concern for the US



The hot, humid pattern is back in the Bayou City and with it will bring the chance for showers and storms this week.

HOT, HUMID, SHOWERY

Typical June heat and humidity will remain in place all week with daily highs ranging from 90-95 degrees. Meanwhile, a plume of moisture is being steered in our direction underneath a major "heat dome" over the East Coast of the country. This plume should provide conditions for scattered showers and storms the rest of today, tomorrow and Wednesday. A few could be briefly heavy.

RECORD-BREAKING HEAT ACROSS THE COUNTRY

A heat dome to our north (that is steering rain in our direction) is going to bring extreme heat for cities like Washington, DC, Philly, New York, Pittsburgh, Detroit and Chicago. Record highs are possible and heat index values will be dangerous. In fact, the National Weather Service in Washington is warning that the heat index could hit 110 there today.

AREA OF INTEREST IN THE ATLANTIC IS NO THREAT

A small area of low pressure in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean could spin-up into a short-lived tropical depression or storm (or possibly a sub-tropical storm) over the next 48 hours or so. The first name on the list this year is Andrea, but just know that this system will have no effects on the US.