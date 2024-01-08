Houston weather: School districts canceling after school activities due to weather

Due to the severe weather that is rolling cross the Houston area today, several school districts have announced they are canceling after-school activities for Monday.

The following school districts have canceled after-school activities:

Cleveland ISD

All afterschool activities have been canceled at CHS, CMS, C9, and SFMS due to weather.

Houston ISD

Due to forecasted inclement weather, HISD is canceling all after-school activities for today, Monday, January 8. School dismissal will continue to take place as scheduled.

Lamar ISD

Due to the weather advisory, all after school events and activities have been cancelled for today, Monday, January 8. The safety of our students and staff is our priority, so continue to monitor your local weather outlets. We will provide updates as necessary via Skylert, District social media accounts, and the website. Please note that some additional information for cancelled events may be sent directly from campuses and/or program coordinators.

La Porte ISD

Due to inclement weather, we are canceling all after-school extracurricular activities. If you have questions, please contact your program sponsor.

Spring ISD

Spring ISD is canceling all after-school activities on Monday, Jan. 8 due to the possibility of inclement weather. This includes all outdoor sports, practices and after-school programs.

This list will be updated as we receive new cancellations.