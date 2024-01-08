Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 4:18 PM CST until MON 4:45 PM CST, Fort Bend County, Harris County
5
Tornado Watch
until MON 9:00 PM CST, Austin County, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Wharton County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Cherokee County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 4:30 PM CST, Inland Jackson County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 4:45 PM CST, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Inland Harris County, Waller County, Wharton County

Houston weather: School districts canceling after school activities due to weather

HOUSTON - Due to the severe weather that is rolling cross the Houston area today, several school districts have announced they are canceling after-school activities for Monday. 

The following school districts have canceled after-school activities: 

Cleveland ISD

All afterschool activities have been canceled at CHS, CMS, C9, and SFMS due to weather.

Houston ISD

Due to forecasted inclement weather, HISD is canceling all after-school activities for today, Monday, January 8. School dismissal will continue to take place as scheduled.

Lamar ISD

Due to the weather advisory, all after school events and activities have been cancelled for today, Monday, January 8. The safety of our students and staff is our priority, so continue to monitor your local weather outlets. We will provide updates as necessary via Skylert, District social media accounts, and the website. Please note that some additional information for cancelled events may be sent directly from campuses and/or program coordinators.

La Porte ISD

Due to inclement weather, we are canceling all after-school extracurricular activities. If you have questions, please contact your program sponsor.

Spring ISD

Spring ISD is canceling all after-school activities on Monday, Jan. 8 due to the possibility of inclement weather. This includes all outdoor sports, practices and after-school programs.

This list will be updated as we receive new cancellations.