Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Polk County, San Jacinto County
15
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 PM CST, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:15 PM CST until SAT 2:00 PM CST, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:30 AM CST until SUN 7:00 AM CST, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:30 AM CST until SAT 2:24 AM CST, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:24 PM CST until FRI 9:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until MON 3:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:45 PM CST until THU 9:40 PM CST, Colorado County, Wharton County
Flood Warning
until THU 6:00 AM CST, Colorado County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:17 PM CST, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Wharton County
Flood Warning
from WED 12:47 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Austin County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Washington County, Brazos County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 10:42 AM CST until WED 7:00 PM CST, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Cherokee County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Houston weather: School districts announcing delays for Thursday, January 25

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - The wet weather in the Houston area is continuing to cause problems with flooding and slick roads. 

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Here's the latest list of school districts that are closed for Thursday, January 25, 2024:

- Coldspring-Oakhurst Consolidated Independent School District - COCISD Community, As recommended by the County Judge and San Jacinto County Office of Emergency Management, all campuses in COCISD will have an early dismissal at 1:00 on Wednesday, January 24 and will be closed on Thursday, January 25. This preemptive measure aims to ensure that everyone can navigate the affected areas safely and without undue risk. Please contact your student’s campus if you have any questions or concerns.

Here's the latest list of school districts that are delaying school for Thursday, January 25, 2024: 

- Montgomery ISD - Due to several flooded roadways in the area & the expectation that there will be improvement to road conditions after the early morning hours, the start of school on Thursday, January 25 will be delayed two hours. Buses will pick up two hours after regularly scheduled time.

- Waller ISD - All Waller ISD schools and offices will open two hours later than usual on Thursday, January 25 due to ongoing rainfall and flooding in some areas of the district. Waller High School will start at 9:15 a.m. (doors open at 8:30 a.m.), Waller Junior High/SJH will start at 9:50 a.m. (doors open at 9:10 a.m.), all elementary schools will start at 10:35 a.m. (doors open at 10 a.m.)

This list will be updated as additional announcements are made. 