Houston weather: School districts announcing delays for Thursday, January 25

The wet weather in the Houston area is continuing to cause problems with flooding and slick roads.

Here's the latest list of school districts that are closed for Thursday, January 25, 2024:

- Coldspring-Oakhurst Consolidated Independent School District - COCISD Community, As recommended by the County Judge and San Jacinto County Office of Emergency Management, all campuses in COCISD will have an early dismissal at 1:00 on Wednesday, January 24 and will be closed on Thursday, January 25. This preemptive measure aims to ensure that everyone can navigate the affected areas safely and without undue risk. Please contact your student’s campus if you have any questions or concerns.

Here's the latest list of school districts that are delaying school for Thursday, January 25, 2024:

- Montgomery ISD - Due to several flooded roadways in the area & the expectation that there will be improvement to road conditions after the early morning hours, the start of school on Thursday, January 25 will be delayed two hours. Buses will pick up two hours after regularly scheduled time.

- Waller ISD - All Waller ISD schools and offices will open two hours later than usual on Thursday, January 25 due to ongoing rainfall and flooding in some areas of the district. Waller High School will start at 9:15 a.m. (doors open at 8:30 a.m.), Waller Junior High/SJH will start at 9:50 a.m. (doors open at 9:10 a.m.), all elementary schools will start at 10:35 a.m. (doors open at 10 a.m.)

This list will be updated as additional announcements are made.