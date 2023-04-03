article

Look for temperatures in Houston to soar to near 90 on Monday and Tuesday but the weather story this week will be the rain that is coming at the end of the week.



A front will crawl through southeast Texas and stall on Wednesday producing showers and thunderstorms. Look for an average of 1 to 2 inches of rainfall with this front, but locally higher amounts are possible. This will start an extended period of rain for the FOX 26 viewing area.

The region has been fairly dry recently allowing for the ground to handle the expected rainfall, however minor urban and small stream flooding is possible with those locally higher amounts - especially if they fall in areas of poor drainage. This front will make it near the coast, but then stall and remain in the vicinity through the rest of the week.

At the end of the week, a series of disturbances will move along this stalled boundary producing chances of rain, possibly heavy, through Friday or Saturday.

Current estimates of the rainfall totals could see area receiving 1 to 2 inches each day Wednesday through Friday.

Totals through Saturday could reach up to 6 to 7 inches, but these totals may change as the forecast becomes better organized during the week.