Houston weather: Monitoring Tropical Storm Isaias, sunny pattern to continue

The Brief Tropical Storm Isaias will become hurricane Nice, sunny pattern continues with highs near 90 Minor coastal effects from Isaias Thursday-Saturday



TRACKING TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS

The Wednesday 4 p.m. update on Isaias keeps the system a Tropical Storm Isaias with 65 mph winds, but rapid strengthening is expected and it could become a hurricane anytime and a major hurricane is possible by Friday. Landfall looks like late Friday into early Saturday between Biloxi, MS and Panama City, FL.

NICE PATTERN CONTINUES

Our nice weather pattern holds with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s. Morning lows in the upper 60s and low 70s continue. High pressure keeps highs near 90 through the weekend with drier, pleasant air keeping humidity in check.

EFFECTS OF ISAIAS LOCALLY

Rain chances tick up a little along the coast late Friday into Saturday as Isaias heads toward the northern Gulf Coast. Possible effects to the Texas coastline should be minor and mostly involve larger waves at our beaches Thursday through Saturday.