Houston weather: Monitoring Tropical Storm Isaias, sunny pattern to continue
TRACKING TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS
HOUSTON - The Wednesday 4 p.m. update on Isaias keeps the system a Tropical Storm Isaias with 65 mph winds, but rapid strengthening is expected and it could become a hurricane anytime and a major hurricane is possible by Friday. Landfall looks like late Friday into early Saturday between Biloxi, MS and Panama City, FL.
NICE PATTERN CONTINUES
Our nice weather pattern holds with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s. Morning lows in the upper 60s and low 70s continue. High pressure keeps highs near 90 through the weekend with drier, pleasant air keeping humidity in check.
EFFECTS OF ISAIAS LOCALLY
Rain chances tick up a little along the coast late Friday into Saturday as Isaias heads toward the northern Gulf Coast. Possible effects to the Texas coastline should be minor and mostly involve larger waves at our beaches Thursday through Saturday.
The Source: Information for this story comes from Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority Team.