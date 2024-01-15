Expand / Collapse search
Houston weather: Mattress Mack opens North Freeway store as emergency warming center

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Well-known Houstonian Jim "Mattress Mack" Mcingvale has opened one of his stores as an emergency warming center for those looking to get out of the cold. 

The shelter is available at 6006 North Freeway. This is the only location that is open as an emergency warming center. 

Houstonians who need a warm place of refuge and a hot meal can go to this location. 

If you decide to travel to the location, take extreme caution while driving to get to the location. 

