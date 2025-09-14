Houston weather: Hot, muggy conditions persist as summer hangs on

The Brief Southeastern Texas will be hot and humid with temperatures reaching the mid-90s today. The chance for rain is low, though isolated showers are possible south of Interstate 10. We are monitoring a tropical wave off the African coast, but it is not expected to be a threat to the U.S.



Southeastern Texas is experiencing hot and muggy conditions, with temperatures expected to climb into the mid-90s. Isolated showers are possible throughout the afternoon and early evening, primarily south of Interstate 10.

Today's Forecast

Current temperatures in the area are in the low to mid-70s, though some outlying areas like Bay City and Wharton are cooler. Humidity levels are expected to remain high throughout the day.

While some showers were moving across western and northern Texas, southeastern Texas remained high and dry. The chance of rain is low and not expected to disrupt most plans.

Monday Forecast

The forecast for Monday, which includes a Houston Texans home game, shows a slightly higher chance for showers north of I-10. The showers are not expected to be widespread enough to cancel plans.

Tropical Forecast

Looking ahead, a tropical wave off the African coast is being monitored by the Hurricane Center. It has a 60% chance of development over the next seven days, but it is not expected to pose a threat to Texas or the United States, as it is projected to curve northward.

The month of September is expected to end with below-average precipitation and above-average temperatures. The region will continue to feel like summer as fall approaches.