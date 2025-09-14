Houston weather: Hot, muggy conditions persist as summer hangs on
HOUSTON - Southeastern Texas is experiencing hot and muggy conditions, with temperatures expected to climb into the mid-90s. Isolated showers are possible throughout the afternoon and early evening, primarily south of Interstate 10.
Today's Forecast
Current temperatures in the area are in the low to mid-70s, though some outlying areas like Bay City and Wharton are cooler. Humidity levels are expected to remain high throughout the day.
While some showers were moving across western and northern Texas, southeastern Texas remained high and dry. The chance of rain is low and not expected to disrupt most plans.
Monday Forecast
The forecast for Monday, which includes a Houston Texans home game, shows a slightly higher chance for showers north of I-10. The showers are not expected to be widespread enough to cancel plans.
Tropical Forecast
Looking ahead, a tropical wave off the African coast is being monitored by the Hurricane Center. It has a 60% chance of development over the next seven days, but it is not expected to pose a threat to Texas or the United States, as it is projected to curve northward.
The month of September is expected to end with below-average precipitation and above-average temperatures. The region will continue to feel like summer as fall approaches.
The Source: Information in this article is from the FOX 26 Houston weather team.