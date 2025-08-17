Houston weather: Heat advisory continues as temps hit 106; rain possible

The Brief A heat advisory is in effect for Houston, with "feels like" temperatures up to 106 degrees. Hurricane Erin, a Category 3 storm, is impacting the Caribbean but is not forecast to make landfall on the U.S. East Coast. The hurricane will generate large swells and increase the risk of rip currents along the U.S. East Coast from Florida to Maine.



Houston residents are advised to stay hydrated as a heat advisory remains in effect, with "feels like" temperatures expected to reach 104 to 106 degrees Sunday.

Highs are forecast to be in the mid-to-upper 90s, with a few isolated showers possible but not widespread enough to bring significant relief. The city is expected to remain hot for the next few days, though chances of rain are anticipated to increase by the end of the week.

Hurricane Erin

Hurricane Erin, a powerful Category 3 storm, is churning through the Caribbean, currently bringing heavy rain and strong winds to Puerto Rico. The storm, which briefly became a Category 5 hurricane on Saturday, is forecast to move into the eastern Dominican Republic by midday Sunday.

Erin is not expected to make landfall on the U.S. East Coast, as it will curve to the north and east later this week, following the outer edge of a high-pressure system near Bermuda. However, the storm is expected to generate large swells and create a heightened risk of rip currents from Key West to coastal Maine next week.

A separate tropical wave in the Atlantic has a low, 10% chance of development over the next several days. The next named storm would be Fernand.