Travelers should check their flight status after thunderstorms prompted a ground stop at Houston airports on Tuesday afternoon.

Ground stop at Bush, Hobby

According to the FAA website, a ground stop was ordered at William P. Hobby Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston on Tuesday afternoon.

The ground stop was expected to last until 2:15 p.m. at Hobby and 2:45 p.m. at Bush.

Check your flight status

What you can do: If you have a flight scheduled, you can check your flight status using the fly2houston website:

Houston weather today

We are expecting a daily scattering of summer downpours in the greater Houston area today and tomorrow. Individual storms could drop a quick 1-2" of rain each day. Widespread flooding is not expected, but isolated street flooding is possible.

Please be careful and avoid any flooded areas. Late this week, the coverage of rain will decrease Friday and temperatures could rise into the upper 90s before scattered storms return for the weekend.