The Brief Great weather today Humidity increases on Saturday Unsettled Sunday, then cooler weather



Waking up on Friday, temperatures will be cool and brisk, but we'll get warmer weather in the afternoon.

Pleasant Friday

After a brisk start, sunshine and light northeast winds will make for a beautiful day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s with comfortable humidity.

Muggier Saturday

Humidity increases as winds turn easterly and then southeasterly. It will be partly sunny and warmer, with highs in the upper 70s.

Cooler holiday week

Unsettled weather develops Sunday, with a few showers possible along a cold front. Another front arrives Tuesday, bringing cooler, drier air for Thanksgiving. The holiday is shaping up to be sunny and cooler, with lows near 40 and highs near 60.