Houston weather: Flood watch issued for Houston-metro area on Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for much of the Houston-metro area for Wednesday.

The watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

Increasing moisture, along with the continued presence of a weak frontal boundary across the area and the approach of an upper-level disturbance, will result in widespread rainfall developing across portions of SE Texas beginning on Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials said the flooding risk is twofold as high rainfall rates along and south of the I-10 corridor may lead to flash flooding and rises along area rivers, creeks, and streams.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

As a reminder, if you are out and about and come across a flooded roadway, remember to turn around and don't drown.

Also, be sure to stay weather aware throughout Wednesday and Thursday as both days are FOX 26 Storm Alert Days. You can stay in the know by downloading the FOX 26 Weather App, which will provide alerts directly to your phone based on your current location. The app is totally free and available on the Apple Store and Google Play store.