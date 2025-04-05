The Brief Thunderstorms are causing flight delays in Houston on Saturday. Travelers can check their flight status online.



Thunderstorms are causing flight delays in Houston on Saturday.

Officials with George Bush International Airport are encouraging travelers to check their flight status before heading out.

How to check flight status at Bush, Hobby airports

Here's how travelers can check their flight status:

Houston weather today

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for much of our area until 9 p.m. Our entire area is under a slight to moderate threat for storms that could produce hail, damaging winds or even isolated tornadoes.

Storms have already had a history of producing very intense and frequent lightning, so even non-severe storms are a hazard.

Click here for the latest forecast updates.