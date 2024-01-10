Houston weather daily forecast: January 10

Get ready for a weather rollercoaster over the next few days as temperatures take us on a wild ride. This promises both warmth and a chilly embrace.

Today's weather:

Today, after a cold start, we're in for a pleasant climb into the upper 60s. The trend continues on Friday, offering mild conditions with lows in the 50s and the possibility of reaching the upper 70s.

Looking ahead:

However, brace yourselves for a sudden twist in the forecast as a cold front sweeps through Thursday night into early Friday. This could unleash a brief round of intense thunderstorms. Friday will see a dramatic drop in temperatures, becoming blustery with north winds and highs only in the 50s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, marathon participants should prepare for a chilly run. This is with Saturday morning dipping to around 32 degrees and Sunday morning hovering around 40 degrees. But the real weather drama unfolds on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with temperatures nosediving into the 30s throughout the day. Harsh north winds will accompany this cold front, ushering in some of the coldest weather since December 2022.

So buckle up and dress accordingly, as mother nature treats us to a variety of weather experiences in the coming days.