HOUSTON - Happy Halloween everyone! We have a spooky dinner idea for you: Jack-O-Lantern Stuffed Peppers!
The kids will love to enjoy these stuffed peppers before heading out in their costumes to get all the candy their heart desires.
Ingredients:
- 4 large orange bell peppers
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 lb. ground beef or turkey
- 1 cup cooked rice
- 1 can diced fire roasted tomatoes
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 cup shredded Monterey jack cheese
- ¼ cup parmesan cheese
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Cut the tops off of your bell peppers. Keep the tops to the side (we will be topping our Jack-O-Lanterns with them at the end).
- Scoop out the inside of each pepper.
- Take a small knife and cut a Jack-O-Lantern face at the front of the bell peppers. Set aside.
- In a large skillet, add olive oil and the diced onion. Cook on medium high for 5 minutes until the onions are soft.
- Add in the ground beef and cook until there is no pink.
- Once the beef is fully cooked, add in the can of fire roasted diced tomatoes, tomato paste, Italian seasoning, paprika, red pepper flakes and rice. Mix until combined.
- Turn off heat and add in the parmesan cheese and ½ cup of the Monterey jack cheese. Stir to combine.
- Fill each whole pepper with the filling.
- Add the remaining Monterey jack cheese on top.
- Bake for 30 minutes.
- Once the peppers are cooking, top with the stem part of the bell pepper.
- Enjoy these Jack-O-Lantern stuffed peppers and Happy Halloween!