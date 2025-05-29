Houston weather: Chance for storms Friday morning, afternoon

The Brief Isolated Storms This Evening Better Chance For Storms Friday Morning & Afternoon A Bit Hotter & Drier by the Weekend Hurricane Season Begins Sunday, June 1



Storms will be possible on Friday morning, which has been the case for several mornings this week.

Houston weather: Storms possible on Friday morning and Friday afternoon

STORM CHANCES CONTINUE

A few more storms are possible this evening. Coverage doesn’t look as high as Wednesday, but we could still see additional rainfall. This pattern will probably repeat for Friday with a better chance for storms Friday morning. This will be associated with a weak cold front dropping into the area. Brief heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds, along with frequent lightning will be possible Friday morning. A few more storms may fire up near the front Friday afternoon and evening.

GRADUAL WARMING TREND WITH FEWER STORMS

On Friday, high temperatures will get close to 90 again. Low 90s are on the way for the weekend with even lower rain chances. Look for around a 20 percent chance for rain Saturday with a 20% chance for Sunday.

HURRICANE SEASON BEGINS SUNDAY, JUNE 1

The 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on Sunday. All is looking quiet for now with Saharan dust moving across the Atlantic Ocean. NOAA is predicting 13-19 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes. Now is the time to prepare.