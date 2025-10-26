Houston weather: Another cold front will bring Fall temperatures

The Brief A cold front is moving through, leaving the area dry with below-average rain expected for the coming week. A second cold front arriving Tuesday is set to bring "Fall temperatures," with lows potentially dropping into the 40s by Friday. Hurricane Melissa is forecast to become a dangerous Category 5 storm before making a devastating, slow-moving landfall in Jamaica early this week.



After a wet Saturday that brought much-needed rain to our area, the cold front will fully push through today, leaving us dry. Muggy conditions remain until then, likely dealing with fog on your morning commute come Monday morning.

This dry pattern looks to extend into next week as below-average precipitation is expected.

Cold Front on Tuesday

Yet another cold front is expected by Tuesday, bringing with it only about a 20 percent chance of showers but finally some Fall temperatures.

There is a good chance that we'll have lows in the 50s and possibly even some 40s by Friday morning.

Halloween Weather

For now, Halloween is shaping up to be cool and dry with some of the coolest low temperatures since early April.

Hurricane Melissa in Caribbean

Melissa is now a dangerous category 4 major hurricane and forecast to become a category 5 hurricane by tomorrow before a landfall in Jamaica late tomorrow or early Tuesday.

The slow movement of this storm will cause flooding to Jamaica before the very high winds slam the island early this week.

Jamaica could be in for 48 hours of hurricane force winds, which is rare.

The storm will move quickly into the Atlantic Ocean with no impact on the Gulf Coast.