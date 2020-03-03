Houston voters stuck in line for hours on Super Tuesday

Texas is one of 14 states to head to the polls during Super Tuesday! We're getting reports of long lines at the polls and voting machine errors.

The Harris County Clerk's Office is deploying 14 additional machines to Texas Southern University, due to the long lines.

Voters reported waiting in line for more than two hours even after the additional machines were deployed.

Congressman Al Green reached out to FOX 26 about voters waiting in line at 10:30 p.m at South Early College High School. At least 150 voters were seen waiting by FOX 26 Reporter Natasha Geigel. People say they were waiting over four hours to vote.

Geigel reports voters were given food and water while they waited.

Rep. Green says this was caused by people coming in from another precinct to vote. He believes they thought South Early College High School would be a location that they could get through quickly.

"It was horrible, only because once the machines and all the tickets expired it wasn't anything we could do," one poll worker told Geigel. "We didn't have a lot of information."

