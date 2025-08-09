Caught on camera: Woman injured after random attack at Southwest Houston plaza

The Brief A woman was violently shoved to the ground at Sugar Park Plaza in Southwest Houston. The incident was caught on surveillance video. The victim suffered a broken nose. Her family believes the attack was a hate crime.



A woman is recovering after being violently shoved to the ground in a random attack Friday afternoon.

Houston crime: Woman injured in Sugar Park Plaza

Houston random attack

What we know:

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Friday at the Sugar Park Plaza on South Wilcrest Drive in Southwest Houston.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows a man approaching the woman from behind, shoving her to the ground, then casually walking away.

Houston random attack

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified, and there's no information on a possible motive.

‘She’s not going to forget this'

What they're saying:

"When she video called me on WhatsApp, her whole face was bloody," said Muhammad Zaheer, the victim's son. "Anybody would get mad that something like that would happen. We just need to catch that guy as soon as possible."

Houston random attack victim

The victim's family said she suffered a fractured nose from the attack.

"She says it hurts really bad. She needed painkillers and I think this is going to be, like, a trauma for her. She’s not going to forget this," said Zaheer.

The woman's family believes the attack may have been motivated by prejudice.

"I’m pretty sure it’s a hate crime because, you know, she was wearing a scarf, so he just assumed she was a Muslim and pushed her down," said Zaheer.

What's next:

The victim's family filed a police report and said they hope the suspect is caught and held accountable.

The Houston Police Department said the man could face a felony assault charge if he's found.