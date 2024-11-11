Houston Veterans Day ceremony, parade take to Downtown

The City of Houston is honoring veterans with a special ceremony and parade on Monday morning.

The annual "Houston Salutes American Heroes Veterans Day Celebration" begins at 10 a.m. at Houston City Hall.

The Veterans Day event will feature keynote speaker Vice Admiral James W. Crawford III, President of Texas Southern University.

At 11 a.m., there will be a 21 Gun Salute and a moment of silence in honor of the signing of the World War I Armistice.

At 11:30 a.m., the Houston Salutes American Heroes Parade begins at Dallas and Bagby. The route goes east on Dallas, north on Louisiana, west on Walker, south on Smith, west on Lamar, and ends on Lamar at Bagby.

The public is welcome to attend along the parade route.