Houston travel: Disruptive United Airlines passenger arrested, accused of opening plane door

By
Published  October 7, 2025 5:23pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - One passenger is facing charges following an incident that occurred at Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport on Sunday. 

What we know:

According to United Airlines, flight 788 from Indianapolis to Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport landed safely, and law enforcement officials met the aircraft to address a disruptive passenger. 

Court documents state the passenger, Arturo Martinez, 20, from Edinburg, Texas, was arrested for criminal mischief for opening a plane door while the plane was in motion. 

Arturo Martinez

Documents stated the value of the door was at least $30,000 and under $150,000.

Customers onboard the plane were taken by bus to the terminal. 

What we don't know:

The exact circumstances behind what happened haven't been revealed. 

It's also unclear what the motive was behind the incident. 

The Source: Information from United Airlines, court documents. 

