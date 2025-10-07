Houston travel: Disruptive United Airlines passenger arrested, accused of opening plane door
HOUSTON - One passenger is facing charges following an incident that occurred at Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport on Sunday.
What we know:
According to United Airlines, flight 788 from Indianapolis to Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport landed safely, and law enforcement officials met the aircraft to address a disruptive passenger.
Court documents state the passenger, Arturo Martinez, 20, from Edinburg, Texas, was arrested for criminal mischief for opening a plane door while the plane was in motion.
Arturo Martinez
Documents stated the value of the door was at least $30,000 and under $150,000.
Customers onboard the plane were taken by bus to the terminal.
What we don't know:
The exact circumstances behind what happened haven't been revealed.
It's also unclear what the motive was behind the incident.
The Source: Information from United Airlines, court documents.