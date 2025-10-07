Houston travel: Disruptive United Airlines passenger arrested, accused of opening plane door

The Brief One passenger is facing charges following an incident that occurred at Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport on Sunday. According to United Airlines, flight 788 from Indianapolis to Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport landed safely, and law enforcement officials met the aircraft to address a disruptive passenger. Court documents state the passenger, Arturo Martinez, 20, from Edinburg, Texas, was arrested for criminal mischief for opening a plane door while the plane was in motion.



One passenger is facing charges following an incident that occurred at Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport on Sunday.

What we know:

According to United Airlines, flight 788 from Indianapolis to Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport landed safely, and law enforcement officials met the aircraft to address a disruptive passenger.

Court documents state the passenger, Arturo Martinez, 20, from Edinburg, Texas, was arrested for criminal mischief for opening a plane door while the plane was in motion.

Documents stated the value of the door was at least $30,000 and under $150,000.

Customers onboard the plane were taken by bus to the terminal.

What we don't know:

The exact circumstances behind what happened haven't been revealed.

It's also unclear what the motive was behind the incident.