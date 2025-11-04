Houston travel: Bush, Hobby Airport to be on ground delays due to staffing on Tuesday afternoon

The Brief The Federal Aviation Administration has announced ground delays at both Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport due to staffing. According to officials, Bush Intercontinental Airport's ground delay will begin at 4:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. Hobby Airport's ground delay will begin at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday evening.



The Federal Aviation Administration has scheduled ground delays at both Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport due to staffing.

Ground delays scheduled for Bush, Hobby Airport for Tuesday afternoon, evening

According to officials, Bush Intercontinental Airport's ground delay will begin at 4:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Hobby Airport's ground delay will begin at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday evening.

If you are traveling out of Bush or Hobby Airport on Tuesday afternoon or evening, contact your flight carrier for additional questions or concerns.

How to check for flight delays

Travelers can check for flight delays online.

Click here to check the status of departing and arriving flights at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Click here to check the status of departing and arriving flights at William P. Hobby Airport.

Featured article