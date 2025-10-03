Stuck train moving again after causing traffic in Houston's Upper Kirby area

The Brief A train stuck on the railway was causing backup for at least four streets in the Upper Kirby area. Union Pacific says the train had "mechanical issues."



A train is back on the move in Houston's Upper Kirby area after blocking the roadways for hours.

Houston traffic: Train causing backup

What we know:

The train was creating traffic on at least four streets on Friday near the Southwest Freeway and I-610: the freeway feeder road, Richmond Avenue, Westheimer Road, and San Felipe Road.

It appeared to have started moving at around 3:15 p.m.

Union Pacific confirmed the train was "experiencing mechanical issues." Crews were called to repair the issues.

What we don't know:

Union Pacific did not specify what the mechanical issue was.