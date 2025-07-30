Crash involving train, vehicle in Downtown Houston area, near Harris County Jail, sheriff says

The Brief The crash happened on North Jacinto Street. No deaths have been reported. The vehicle involved left the scene.



Houston Police are investigating a crash involving a train and a vehicle in the downtown area, according to the Harris County sheriff.

Train vs. auto crash in Downtown Houston

What we know:

According to police, the crash happened near the Harris County Jail on North San Jacinto Street.

A call came in about the crash at about 1:30.

The vehicle that was involved was reportedly side-swiped by the train. It has since left the scene.

It's not clear if anyone was injured, but no deaths have been reported.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says drivers should expect delays and consider finding another route.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.