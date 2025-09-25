West Houston: Suspect, deputies hospitalized following chase; HPD investigating deputy-involved shooting

The Brief An alleged suspect with warrants fled from a Pct. 5 deputy on the Sam Houston Tollway. After reaching a dead end, the suspect reportedly backed into deputy vehicles, and a deputy shot at the suspect. The suspect wasn't hit by the gunfire, but was reportedly hospitalized for a self-inflicted cut.



A suspect and three deputies are said to be hospitalized following a truck and foot chase that involved a deputy opening fire.

West Houston: Box truck chase, deputy involved shooting

What we know:

According to HPD Lt. Larry Crowson, the incident started at around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday.

A Harris County Precinct 5 constable deputy was doing a traffic stop on a man in a box truck. Allegedly, the man was on the Sam Houston Tollway, and license plate detectors determined that the vehicle had regularly used tolls without paying.

The deputy had the man's driver's license and allegedly learned that he had a few outstanding warrants. Lt. Crowson said there were at least two felony warrants.

As the deputy went to arrest the suspect, he allegedly drove away. There was a brief chase that ended at a townhouse complex on Trail Hollow Drive.

Two other constable deputies joined the first deputy at this point.

Allegedly, the suspect reached a dead end on Trail Hollow, then reversed the box truck and backed into the deputies' vehicles.

Lt. Crowson said a deputy then got out of one of the vehicles and started shooting at the suspect. The suspect reportedly wasn't struck by the gunfire.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot and ran through the complex.

Allegedly, a resident told deputies that the suspect ran into his home and was hiding upstairs. Deputies went in and took the suspect into custody, but he was reportedly taken to a hospital since he cut his wrist.

The deputies involved were also hospitalized with "minor cuts and scrapes from being knocked around by the patrol cars," according to Lt. Crowson. They are expected to recover.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

There is no confirmed information regarding the suspect's warrants.

Investigations underway

What's next:

Houston Police investigators and the Harris County District Attorney's Office will conduct separate investigations into this incident.