Houston traffic: Weekend road closures may affect your drive starting Friday

The Texas Department of Transportation has announced road closures while work continues on the Hogan Street Bridge over I-45 North Freeway in Houston.

The closures will start at 9 p.m. Friday, January 19 and run through 5 a.m. Monday, January 22.

There will be several lane closures taking place to facilitate the repairs.

The closures are as follows:

The I-45 North Freeway southbound mainlanes from I-10 Katy Freeway to Hogan St/Crockett St.

Motorists will detour to I-10 West to I-610 North Loop to I-69 and back to I-45.

The I-610 North Loop eastbound connector to I-45 North Freeway

Motorists will detour to the I-610 North Loop and detour to I-69 to I-45.

The I-610 North Loop westbound connector to I-45 North Freeway.

Motorists will detour onto I-610 to I-10 to I-45.

Hogan St/Crockett St bridge eastbound and westbound over I-45 North Freeway.

Motorists will follow the posted detour signs.

Motorists should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route.

This closure and detour information can be found at Houston TranStar All closures are subject to change due to inclement weather.