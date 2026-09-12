Sam Houston Tollway reopens in SW Harris County after deadly crash

Police blocked part of the Sam Houston Tollway in southwest Harris County on Saturday morning to address a deadly crash at the scene.

Houston traffic: Deadly tollway crash

The crash was reported in the westbound lanes of the tollway near I-59, just past West Airport Boulevard. Those westbound tollway lanes were closed off, but have since reopened.

The Harris County Precinct 7 Constable's Office posted about the crash on social media at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Houston TranStar cameras showed traffic moving along the tollway at around 11:30 a.m.

Details about the crash itself are not available at this time.