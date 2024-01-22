Houston traffic: Overnight closure scheduled on Sam Houston Tollway

The Harris County Toll Road Authority has announced an overnight closure that may cause some drivers to alter their travel.

The closure will be in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday, January 24 until 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officials said three right southbound mainlanes on the North Sam Houston Tollway between Gessner and West Road will be closed.

HCTRA officials said the entrance ramp for Gessner Road and Fallbrook will be closed, along with the exit ramps for Fallbrook and West Road.