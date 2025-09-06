Houston traffic: IH-69 down to one lane after major crash
HOUSTON - IH-69 is down to a single lane of traffic after a major crash Saturday night.
Houston interstate blocked
What we know:
The crash happened on IH-69 Eastex Freeway southbound at Bennington Street, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said around 8:38 p.m.
Only the left lane was open at the time of reporting.
According to HPD watch command, the call came in around 7:19 p.m. The two-vehicle crash possibly involved a fatality, they say, and had at least one victim transported from the scene.
First responders were actively working to clear the scene.
Delays are expected, and drivers are urged to find another route.
What we don't know:
A timeframe for when the scene would be cleared was not given.
The Source: Information in this report came from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.