Houston traffic: IH-69 down to one lane after major crash

The Brief A major crash has blocked multiple southbound lanes of IH-69 in Houston. Traffic has been reduced to a single lane as first responders work to clear the scene. The Harris County Sheriff's Office has not provided an estimate for when the road will be cleared.



IH-69 is down to a single lane of traffic after a major crash Saturday night.

Houston interstate blocked

What we know:

The crash happened on IH-69 Eastex Freeway southbound at Bennington Street, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said around 8:38 p.m.

Only the left lane was open at the time of reporting.

According to HPD watch command, the call came in around 7:19 p.m. The two-vehicle crash possibly involved a fatality, they say, and had at least one victim transported from the scene.

First responders were actively working to clear the scene.

Delays are expected, and drivers are urged to find another route.

What we don't know:

A timeframe for when the scene would be cleared was not given.