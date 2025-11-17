Houston traffic: Pedestrian walking on I-45 dead after being hit by METRO bus, officials say

Houston police are investigating an accident in north Houston that is causing traffic delays on I-45 southbound.

On Monday morning, police reported they received a call about someone walking on the freeway in the 10500 block of the North Freeway.

METRO officials say a male pedestrian was walking in the HOV lane and was hit by a METRO bus side bumper. According to METRO, the pedestrian was confirmed dead at the scene.

The bus driver exited the HOV lanes and was later taken to a hospital due to distress and elevated heart rate, officials reported.

Nine passengers on the bus were interviewed and transferred to another bus, according to METRO.

Get news, weather and so much more by downloading the FOX LOCAL app

Authorities are at the scene to continue their investigation.

There is a traffic delay, officials say. The HOV lane is currently closed from Parramatta to West Road and the West Road HOV entrance is open, but drivers should expect delays.