Multiple lanes will be closed over the coming days as crews make emergency pavement repairs on the I-45 North Freeway in Houston.

According to TxDOT, at 2 a.m. Tuesday, crews closed the two outside northbound mainlanes from Link Road to the I-610 North Loop. Officials say the northbound connector to the I-610 North Loop will also be closed.

LIVE MAP: TrafficMax 360 conditions

I-45 pavement repairs

Those who would normally take the connector are advised to continue northbound on I-45 and then make a U-turn at Crosstimbers Street to get onto I-610.

TxDOT says the goal is to complete the repairs and reopen the roadway in the coming days. Drivers should expect delays in the area.