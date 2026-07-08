Lanes reopen after 18-wheeler hits East Freeway bridge

The Brief A big rig struck a bridge on I-10 East near Wayside Drive. Multiple lanes were blocked off, but they have since been reopened.



The East Freeway reopened Wednesday afternoon after an 18-wheeler struck a bridge over the highway.

Houston traffic: I-10 East bridge strike

What we know:

The accident happened on the westbound lanes of I-10 East close to Wayside Drive and the Highway 90 exit.

Harris County Lt. Terry Garza said an 18-wheeler struck the bridge over the freeway and lost its load.

A photo of the scene showed multiple right lanes blocked by first responders. Lt. Garza later shared that the lanes reopened.

What we don't know:

Other details about the bridge strike are unknown.