Lanes reopen after 18-wheeler hits East Freeway bridge
HOUSTON - The East Freeway reopened Wednesday afternoon after an 18-wheeler struck a bridge over the highway.
Houston traffic: I-10 East bridge strike
What we know:
The accident happened on the westbound lanes of I-10 East close to Wayside Drive and the Highway 90 exit.
Harris County Lt. Terry Garza said an 18-wheeler struck the bridge over the freeway and lost its load.
A photo of the scene showed multiple right lanes blocked by first responders. Lt. Garza later shared that the lanes reopened.
What we don't know:
Other details about the bridge strike are unknown.
The Source: Harris County Lieutenant Terry Garza