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Lanes reopen after 18-wheeler hits East Freeway bridge

By
FOX 26 Houston
Traffic
Updated July 8, 2026 5:04 PM CDT Published July 8, 2026 3:01 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A big rig struck a bridge on I-10 East near Wayside Drive.
    • Multiple lanes were blocked off, but they have since been reopened.

HOUSTON - The East Freeway reopened Wednesday afternoon after an 18-wheeler struck a bridge over the highway.

Houston traffic: I-10 East bridge strike

What we know:

The accident happened on the westbound lanes of I-10 East close to Wayside Drive and the Highway 90 exit.

Harris County Lt. Terry Garza said an 18-wheeler struck the bridge over the freeway and lost its load. 

A photo of the scene showed multiple right lanes blocked by first responders. Lt. Garza later shared that the lanes reopened.

What we don't know:

Other details about the bridge strike are unknown.

The Source: Harris County Lieutenant Terry Garza

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