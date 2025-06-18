Child killed, others injured in Gulf Freeway crash at Bay Area Boulevard; highway closed

The Brief Officials are on the scene of a single-car crash on the Gulf Freeway in the Webster area. Authorities said the freeway going southbound is completely closed at Bay Area Boulevard. Officials stated a child has died, and multiple people have been taken to hospitals with injuries.



Authorities are on the scene following a deadly crash on Gulf Freeway southbound on Wednesday afternoon.

Deadly Gulf Freeway crash

What we know:

Officials said the crash happened in the Webster area on Gulf Freeway southbound at Bay Area Boulevard.

Many people have been transported to area hospitals with injuries.

Webster police say a small child has been pronounced deceased due to injuries from the crash.

Officials say a Chevrolet sedan lost control and struck a concrete barrier. Initial reports claimed the crash involved five vehicles, but Webster officials have since confirmed that the crash only involved one vehicle.

The freeway is completely closed down at this time. All southbound traffic is being diverted off at the West Bay Area Boulevard exit ramp.

Authorities said they expect a prolonged closure of the freeway.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area or find an alternate route.

What we don't know:

Webster officials say they're working to identify everyone who was in the car.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.