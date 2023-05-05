If your drive takes you through the southeast side of Houston, there’s a major, months-long road closure you need to know about.

Starting 5 p.m. Sunday, all westbound mainlanes of Beltway 8 will be closed from Genoa-Red Bluff to I-45.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the lanes are being closed for road repairs. The closure is expected to remain in place until late August.

Officials say the westbound entrance from SH 3 will also be closed.

Traffic will be detoured. The Harris County Toll Road Authority says drivers should take the SH 3 exit onto the frontage road and then reenter at the Beamer Road entrance.

Officials say the I-45 north and southbound direct connector ramps from Beltway 8 will remain open.