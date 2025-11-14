Beltway 8 lanes at W. Little York back open after 18-wheeler overturned

Multiple lanes of Sam Houston Tollway in northwest Houston are closed due to an overturned truck that lost its load.

Houston TranStar reports the southbound lanes of West Sam Houston Tollway right before Central Plaza are closed near West Little York.

Precinct 5 Constable Terry Allbritton's deputies were called the scene where they learned an 18-wheeler got into a minor crash with a car. No injuries were reported.

Traffic cameras show an overturned heavy truck which appears to have lost its load of lumber.

At this time, the lanes are back open for traffic.