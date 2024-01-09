Houston traffic alert: North Freeway I-610 northbound connector ramp to be closed this weekend

The Texas Department of Transportation has announced a North Freeway connector ramp will be closed this weekend in Houston.

In an effort to facilitate necessary pavement repairs, crews will close the I-45 North Freeway northbound connector ramp to I-610 North Loop beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, January 12 to 5 a.m. Monday, January 15.

SUGGESTED: Crosby firefighters help elementary school replace flags damaged during Monday storms

Additional closures will include the I-610 North Loop right mainlane eastbound from Airline Drive to Fulton Street, and the I-610 North Loop left main lane westbound from Fulton Street to Airline Drive.

Drivers who are in the area can detour by continuing northbound on I-45 north and exit Crosstimbers Street, make a u-turn at Crosstimber to southbound I-45 to the next available entrance ramp to access the I-610 North Loop Connector.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

All closures are subject to change due to inclement weather.